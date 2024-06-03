Report illegal aliens, Batangas residents told

Commissioner Norman Tansingco of the Bureau of Immigration (BI) is urging the residents of Batangas and the nearby communities to report illegal aliens during the upcoming service caravan.

Following the success of similar campaigns during earlier stages of the “Bagong Immigration” caravan, Tansingco stated that community awareness and cooperation are critical in defending the country from undesirables.

“We ask the community to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities of foreign individuals that they encounter,” he added.

The BI chief also emphasized the need to report foreign sex predators and tourists, which is a focus for the BI’s Project #ShieldKids campaign.

As we may recall, BI operatives apprehended seven Chinese nationals in May who were working illegally in a Taysan, Batangas quarry.

The said operation, which was carried out by the BI’s regional intelligence unit in cooperation with government intelligence agencies and local police, resulted in the arrest of the workers.

Tansingco stressed that the bureau could find foreigners engaging in illicit operations in remote places with the assistance of community vigilance and reporting. On 7 June at the Pontefino Hotel and Residences, Pastor Village, Gulod Labac, Batangas City, the BI service caravan’s fourth leg would take place.

He further stated that this caravan will allow accelerated processing for a variety of BI services, such as tourist visa extensions, departure clearances, dual citizenship applications, and other critical transactions. For more information and updates on the service caravan schedule and locations, interested individuals can visit the official Bureau of Immigration website at www.immigration.gov.ph.