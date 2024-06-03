PSC execs grace Forum

Top Philippine sports officials will grace the special session of the Philippine Sportswriters Association Forum this Tuesday at the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex.

Philippine Sports Commission (PSC)chairman Richard Bachmann and commissioner Walter Torres are going to discuss several upcoming events and programs lined up by the government sports agency in the second half of the year.

Bachmann will talk about the planned groundbreaking for the seven-story athletes’ dormitory, preparations for the Batang Pinoy, and the 2024 PSC Invitational Friendship Golf Cup.

Torres, on the other hand, is going to expound on the PSC’s preparations for the BIMPNT-EAGA Friendship Games.

The public sports program is set at 10:30 a.m. and presented by San Miguel Corporation, PSC, Philippine Olympic Committee, MILO, Smart/PLDT, and the 24/7 sports app in the country, ArenaPlus.