Pasig mayor bats for full city hall reconstruction

The local government of Pasig City on Monday has expressed its intention to reconstruct in one go the city hall and avoid “phases” similar to what other administrations are doing to ensure a swift completion.

Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto explained that while technically the works could be really divided, the current administration insists on is its push for transparency for all Pasigueños.

He added that the redevelopment project isn’t just for the city hall building, stating that the floor area of the building would be approximately 46,000 square meters, compared to the current city hall building, which only has a floor area of 28,000 square meters.

“Not only the 46,000 sqm floor area would be constructed under the redevelopment project, but also the open spaces within the City Hall premises,” Sotto said.

He also disclosed that side from the city hall building, there would also be evacuation areas, road lots, and site development, which would total around 20,000 square meters more or less.

If combined with the 46,000 square meters, the redevelopment project would cover around more or less 60,000 square meters.

Sotto said that the amount allocated for the project doesn’t just cover the construction of the new structure, it also includes demolition works, as well as the structural, mechanical, and architectural plans.