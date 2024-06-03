Djokovic, Gauff nix marathon matches

PARIS, France (AFP) — Novak Djokovic believes “things could have been handled differently” after winning his French Open third round match at 3:07 a.m. Sunday as American star Coco Gauff warned that players’ health was being put at risk.

Defending champion and 24-time Grand Slam title winner Djokovic came from two sets to one down to defeat Lorenzo Musetti 7-5, 6-7 (6/8), 2-6, 6-3, 6-0 in a clash which only started just before 10:45 p.m. on Saturday.

It was easily the latest finish to a French Open tie and came after organizers squeezed in extra matches onto the two main show courts, which both have retractable roofs, to counter the scheduling chaos caused by a seventh day of rain in Paris.

“I don’t want to get into this debate,” said Djokovic initially before adding: “I think certain things could have been handled differently.”

“There is a certain beauty in winning the match at three in the morning if it was the last of the tournament, but this isn’t the case.”

Djokovic’s four-hour 29-minute victory allowed the 37-year-old world No. 1 to equal Roger Federer’s record of 369 Grand Slam match wins.

“Physically, I really went to my limits to win this match. When you play rallies of more than 20 shots, at two in the morning... Who plays at two in the morning?” he added.

“We play few matches in our life at this time. The conditions were very heavy, it was very cold. You didn’t have many free points behind your serve.”

Djokovic must now recover to face Argentinian 23rd seed Francisco Cerundolo in the round of 16 on Monday after avoiding what would have been his earliest exit at the French Open in 15 years.

“I definitely think it’s not healthy,” women’s world No. 3 and US Open champion Gauff said.

“It may not be fair for those who have to play late because it does ruin your schedule.”

“I definitely think for the health and safety of the players it would be in the sport’s best interest to try to avoid those matches starting after a certain time.”

Gauff explained that a 3 a.m. finish didn’t mean the end of a player’s commitment for the day as a match is usually followed by physical recuperation and media duties.

“So that’s probably not going to bed until 5 at the earliest, maybe 6, and even 7,” the American said.