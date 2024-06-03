229K new voters in Central Visayas

The Commission on Election in Central Visayas (Comelec-7) bared yesterday that 229,253 new voters had registered.

“We are targeting a five percent increase in the voters population before 30 September.” Voters registration will culminate and we already reached more than half of it,” says Comelec-7 spokesperson Omar Sharif Mamalinta in an interview with media.

The new registrants were recorded from 12 February to 1 June as 30 September is the last day of the voters registration.

Comelec-7 had 5,415,071 registered voters before the registration started on 12 February.

Cebu had 150,731 new registrants followed by Negros Oriental with 48,776, Bohol had 26,568 and Siquijor with 3,178.

Mamalinta said it’s 85 percent of the target of 270,753 or just 41,500 new registrants.

The overall target of Comelec for new registrants is three million.

Before the registration, Cebu had 3,384,198 million registered voters, with Bohol having 981,785, followed by Negros Oriental with 969,874 and 80,214 for Siquijor.