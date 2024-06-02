Tolentino Paris forecast remains on track

Fielding 20 athletes — or more — in the Paris Olympics remains possible for Team Philippines following the qualification of boxers Carlo Paalam and Hergie Bacyadan in the World Qualification Tournament in Bangkok, Thailand.

Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) president Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino expressed elation over their qualification, saying that their inclusion entry puts them in a perfect position to realize his initial forecast of sending a powerhouse delegation of 20 or more athletes in the Summer Olympics next month.

The last time the Filipinos sent a big delegation to the Summer Games was in the Sydney Olympics in 2000 with 20 athletes out of nine sports.

Since then, the number dwindled to 16 in Athens in 2004, 15 in Beijing in 2008, 11 in London in 2012, 13 in Rio de Janeiro in 2016 and 19 in Tokyo in 2021.

Right now, the Filipinos already have 15 Olympic entries with more coming in the next couple of weeks.

Lifter Rosegie Ramos could also make it pending the decision of the International Weightlifting Federation.

Aside from Ramos, Tolentino also expects at least two to three qualifiers from golf, two from cycling and one from judo.

There will also be additional bets from centerpiece sports aquatics and athletics to jack up the number of Philippine delegation to at least more than 20 — the highest ever in 24 years.

“We still have a lot to come,” said Tolentino, who is cheering for the national boxers in Bangkok together with POC secretary general Atty. Wharton Chan.

“We have more from skateboarding, judo, golf, aquatics, athletics and cycling. So far, we’re on the right track as far as our initial forecast is concerned.”

Filipino athletes are making sure to be well-represented in the Summer Olympics.

Ernest John Obiena, the second-best pole vaulter in the world, was the first to punch an Olympic ticket followed by his fellow Olympic veterans in boxers Eumir Marcial, Nesthy Petecio, Aira Vilegas and the duo of Paalam and Bacyadan.

Also in is fencer Samantha Catantan and rower Joanie Delgaco as well as weightlifters John Ceniza, Vanesa Sarno and Elreen Ando, who beat Olympic gold medalist Hidilyn Diaz in their showdown on who gets to represent the country in the women’s 59-kilogram event.

But the surprise source of Olympic bets came from gymnastics.

Aside from Tokyo Games campaigner Carlos Yulo, United States-based gymnasts Aleah Finnegan, Emma Malabuyo and Levi Ruivivar pulled off a surprise and punched their respective tickets to jack up the number of Filipino delegates in the biggest and most prestigious sports event in the world.

Tolentino said making it to Paris isn’t easy but the Filipino athletes displayed determination that they really want to make it to surpass the record for the number of Filipino Olympic participants in the previous edition of the Games in Tokyo.

“The Olympic qualifiers in the Paris Olympics are very tough,” the POC chief said.

“But definitely, we will surpass the Tokyo Olympic record.”