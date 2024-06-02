‘Theme park-inspired’ 4PH project seen

Residents of Misamis Oriental are in for a treat as Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) Secretary Jose Rizalino Acuzar on Sunday announced that a theme-park inspired housing project under President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s Pambansang Pabahay para sa Pilipino (4PH) Program is now in the works.

Acuzar — along with other key DHSUD and Social Housing Finance Corporation (SHFC) officials

— personally inspected the Valley View Township in Barangay Sta. Ana, Tagoloan town last Thursday.

The project, composed of several 12-story buildings with commercial shops, intends to benefit more than 10,000 families.

“This will be our model township Pambansang Pabahay project here in Mindanao. It has a nice, theme-park look open park with green and mountain scenery around,” Acuzar said.

Under 4PH, Acuzar is advocating for the allocation of substantial open spaces for parks, playgrounds and other common amenities.

The Valley View Township project is being implemented by SHFC, headed by president and CEO Federico Laxa. It is being supervised by SHFC vice president for Visayas and Mindanao Engr. Felman Gilbang.

During his visit in Mindanao, the DHSUD chief also inspected a second ongoing 4PH project in Tagoloan which broke ground last month. He was joined by Undersecretary Avelino Tolentino III, Strategic Communications and Public Affairs Service Director Mario J. Mallari and DHSUD Regional Office 10 director Ariel Abragan.