Subic rolls out red carpet for triathletes

The buildup for this weekend’s Century Tuna IRONMAN Philippines and the IM 70.3 Subic Bay reaches fever pitch with all the contenders honing their skills for a race not only filled with challenges but an ultimate test of their power and endurance as well.

The race, headlined by a diverse field of runners with varying strengths, united by a common mission in different age-group divisions, will be unique battle of participation and collaboration.

It is the only event that features both the full-distance (3.8km swim, 180km bike and 42.2km run) and half IRONMAN races (1.9km swim, 90km bike and 21.1km run).

“We’ve maintained the two-loop swim course but have made some adjustments,” said race director Neville Manaois.

Lane lines have been removed and replaced with color-coded buoys marking the route every 50 meters — yellow for the outbound path (yellow), red for turning points and orange for guide back.

The bike course is divided into two parts. The first part, starting at SCTEX (Subic-Clark-Tarlac Expressway), is a two-loop (45km) segment covering a total of 90km. The second 90km of the full-distance event is new, requiring athletes to complete six loops in Subic Bay.

This section leads participants through Argonaut, NCT road, and San Bernardo Road, offering a challenging and fast-paced race.

“We are very pleased to stage the fifth edition of the Century Tuna IRONMAN Philippines,” said Greg Banzon, chief operating officer and executive vice president of Century Pacific Food Inc.