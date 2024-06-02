Struggling ‘Manda’ workers get aid

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go — in coordination with Mandaluyong City Mayor Benhur Abalos Sr. and Representative Neptali “Boyet” Gonzales — provided assistance to the disadvantaged residents of Mandaluyong City last Friday.

The initiative is part of the government’s ongoing efforts to help those adversely affected by economic challenges and to show support to displaced workers.

Go stressed the importance of providing essential livelihood support to Filipinos, particularly those who are disadvantaged.

“We must ensure that our kababayans who are struggling receive the help they need to rebuild their lives. Livelihood support is crucial for them,” Go said.

The activities were held at Mandaluyong Executive Building and Mataas na Paaralang Neptali A. Gonzales, where a total of 1,000 displaced workers received relief items, such as snacks, grocery packs, vitamins and masks. There were also select recipients of shirts, sling bags, basketballs, volleyballs, mobile phones, shoes, bicycles and a watch.