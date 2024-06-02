Stormy Daniels says Trump should be jailed after conviction

Stormy Daniels, the adult film actor who testified against former US president Donald Trump, said he should be jailed in an interview published in British tabloid The Mirror at the weekend.

"I think he should be sentenced to jail and some community service working for the less fortunate or being the volunteer punching bag at a women's shelter", Daniels said in the interview, published late on Saturday.

She broke her silence after testifying against Trump in his New York trial, in which he was found guilty on 34 counts of business fraud for trying to cover up hush money payments to Daniels on the eve of the 2016 presidential election.

Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, was paid $130,000 to keep silent and prevent scandal from breaking ahead of the election, in which Trump narrowly defeated Hillary Clinton.

The former adult film actor and director helped bring Trump down in court with her testimony, which included graphic descriptions of what she says was a casual sex encounter in 2006.

"Being in court was so intimidating with the jurors looking at you" she told the paper.

She said she was "glad" it had been proved that she had been "telling the truth the entire time".

"It’s not over for me. It’s never going to be over for me. Trump may be guilty but I still have to live with the legacy", she added.

The 45-year-old had remained uncharacteristically quiet in the days following the conviction on Thursday, which made Trump the first former US president to ever be convicted of a crime.

Daniels' husband, Barrett Blade, had previously told the CNN broadcaster she was "still processing" the trial.

He suggested that she could be threatened by Trump's supporters.

"You know, all the MAGA idiots are going to be coming after her," Barrett said, referring to Trump's Make America Great Again movement.

Daniels said she felt "shocked" but vindicated and would never escape death threats from Trump's supporters, the Mirror reported.

She also accused Trump of being "completely and utterly out of touch with reality" and compared him to a child at one point.