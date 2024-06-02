Live cattle imports from UK banned

The Department of Agriculture (DA) has put an indefinite ban on the importation of live cattle and its byproducts from the United Kingdom (UK) due to a recent case recoded of classical bovine spongiform encephalopathy, commonly referred to as Mad Cow Disease.

Following Memorandum Order 20 issued on Thursday, live cattle’s meat, meat products, bovine processed animal proteins and cattle semen originating from the UK will also not be permitted to enter the Philippines.

The temporary import ban was issued following the occurrence of a classical strain, C-type BSE, detected in South Ayrshire, Scotland, on 10 May this year, as confirmed by the World Organization for Animal Health and the official letter received by their office from the UK Chief Veterinary Officer.

Authorities said that the ban was implemented to protect the local livestock industry, which is a major driver in the country’s economy which amounted to P260 billion last year.

“Mad cow disease can cause fatal nerve damage in cattle, and its entry or possible spread in the country could undermine the livestock industry and compromise food safety,” said the DA on Sunday.

“Further, it is zoonotic in nature and causes Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease in humans, manifested through brain shrinkage and deterioration,” it added.

Meanwhile, shipments from the UK that were loaded, in transit, or accepted to port slaughtered or produced on or before 10 April 2024, will be allowed entry into the country.