Human trafficking victims rescued

ZAMBOANGA CITY — Authorities here reported that at least eight individuals believed to be victims of human trafficking have been rescued at the port of Bongao in Tawi-Tawi while onboard a watercraft en route to Semporna in Malaysia through a backdoor entry to the Federal State.

Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region (PRO-BAR) acting director P/Brig. Gen. Prexy Tanggawohn on Sunday disclosed that the eight alleged victims of human trafficking came from Jolo, Sulu.

He added that the Bongao Inter-Agency Committee Against Trafficking (MIACAT) received information about the arrival of the eight at the port of Bongao and immediately coordinated with the police which led to the rescue of the eight people while the watercraft, a POSO AK4, docked at the port of Bongao to buy their food provision.

Tanggawohn said the eight failed to show any document that allowed them to enter Semporna in Malaysia.

MIACAT immediately rescued the eight and placed them under their protective custody before sending them to their hometown.

Meantime, the Ministry of Social Welfare and Development Office in Bongao also extended their help to the victims by providing them with their food and shelter requirements.

Tanggawohn commended the police in Bongao for their diligence and collaboration with other authorities in the battle against human trafficking.