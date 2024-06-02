DoST pushes virology center creation

The Department of Science and Technology (DoST) has amplified its calls for lawmakers to pass the bill establishing the Virology and Vaccine Institute of the Philippines amid the threat of the FLiRT Covid-19 variant in the country.

DoST Secretary Dr. Renato Solidum Jr. stated that while the Department of Health (DoH) is primarily responsible for monitoring Covid-19 operations, the DoST has a panel of experts that evaluates new vaccines from other countries.

“I want to use this time to encourage our legislators to pass the Virology and Vaccine Institute of the Philippines [bill] because the threat of the virus will not disappear,” Solidum said.

Solidum emphasized that the Philippines, being a biodiverse country affected by global warming, faces a high threat of zoonotic diseases in animals.

“We must be proactive. The DoST is really pushing to pass the Virology and Vaccine Institute of the Philippines,” he added.

Solidum also expressed support for increasing the DoH’s budget to address the possible effects of the FLiRT Covid-19 variant, highlighting the importance of health security for the nation.

Senate Bill No. 941, the Virology and Vaccine Institute of the Philippines (VIP) Act of 2022, aims to establish the VIP as the premier research and development institute in virology, covering all areas of viral diseases in humans, plants, and animals.

The institute will also serve as a collaborative venue for scientists, both local and international, to study viruses of agricultural, industrial, clinical, and environmental importance.

Last week, the DoH reported that the FLiRT Covid-19 variant had likely entered the country.

“Whether or not sequencing shows variants flagged by global health agencies, the DoH assumes the flagged Omicron sub-variants are already likely here and notes that cases continue to be clinically mild and manageable,” said DoH spokesperson Assistant Secretary Albert Domingo.