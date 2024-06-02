Dongallo tickled pink by selection

Casiey Dongallo is grateful to be given a chance to don the national colors again after being unable to be a part of Alas Pilipinas’ bronze finish in the recently concluded 2024 Asian Volleyball Confederation Challenge Cup due to a right wrist injury.

Dongallo told DAILY TRIBUNE that she was surprised when her name was included on the short list of additional players.

“I’m happy, despite the fact that I wasn’t able to join them in their games, they still considered me to be a part of the team,” Dongallo said, who was at the Adamson University to support California Academy in the Shakey’s Girl’s Volleyball Invitational League on Sunday.

“I’m happy because I didn’t expect that I’ll still be a part of the next tournament or the next league.”

‘It’s been two weeks (since I had the injury), so there’s five more weeks, or four more weeks wearing this cast.’

Joining Dongallo as additional firepower for the national team are National University’s (NU) Bella Belen and Alyssa Solomon, who begged off to be a part of the roster in the AVC Challenge Cup as they chose to recover after winning the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) Season 86 women’s volleyball title.

Dongallo, who stood out among the rest in her rookie season in UAAP by emerging as the top scorer with 291 points, was replaced by NU’s Arah Panique after her untimely injury.

Dongallo is looking forward to playing with the rest of the squad and hopes to join them in the upcoming 2024 International Volleyball Federation Challenge Cup from 4 to 7 July.

“As far as I know, (the cast) will be removed by July, and then I’ll undergo rehab,” Dongallo said.

“So if I’ll be able to recover before the Challenge Cup, why not? It was a waste when I was unable to join them in the first place, so why would I say no for the next opportunity?”