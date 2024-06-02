Cyber libel defense

Dear Atty. Peachy,

I rented a staycation condo and shared my negative experience on their social media platforms after being unsatisfied with the service. My post outlined reasons such as not receiving our full security deposit back, the condo unit not matching the advertised pictures, water supply issues and poor customer service. The owner is now threatening to pursue cyber libel charges unless I issue a public apology.

I am unwilling to settle and intend to contest any charges given my belief in the accuracy and validity of my post. I felt compelled to share our experience to benefit future clients. Instead of making an apology or giving a resolution, the condo management blocked me from their platforms and am now being pressured to apologize. What are my potential defenses for a potential cyber libel case against me?

Belle

***

Dear Belle,

Under Philippine law, truth is a valid defense against libel accusations. If your online post accurately reflects your experiences and is supported by evidence, it may serve as a defense against cyber libel charges. You may gather evidence to support all the points you raised in your social media post, such as communications with the condo management, photos or videos showing the issues you encountered, and any other documentation that corroborates your claims.

It is also important to note that expressing opinions based on established facts generally falls within the realm of protected speech. Courts generally recognize opinions as statements that cannot be proven true or false, thereby offering protection under the freedom of speech laws.

Demonstrating that you did not act with malicious intent when posting your experience is another possible defense. If your post serves a public interest purpose, such as warning potential renters about the actual conditions of the rental property and the quality of service provided, it can be argued that your intention was not to defame but to inform and protect the interests of other consumers. If you genuinely believed you were sharing your truthful experience to warn others and bring attention to genuine issues, this lack of malice can be a powerful defense.

Atty. Peachy Selda-Gregorio