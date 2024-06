Photos

CORPUS CHRISTI PROCESSION IN MANILA

LOOK: The triumphant liturgical procession, featuring the wafer declared sacred during the Mass, is conducted by the Church. It serves as a public profession of faith and worship of the Most Blessed Sacrament, known as Corpus Christi, at the Archdiocesan Shrine of Our Lady of Loreto in Sampaloc, Manila, on Sunday, 2 June 2024. | via Larry Cruz