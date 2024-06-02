Bantayan Island expensive fares flagged

The provincial government of Cebu has urged the Maritime Industry Authority in Central Visayas (MARINA-7) to conduct public hearings on the alleged expensive fare rates from Sta. Fe port in Bantayan Island to Hagnaya port in San Remigio in mainland Cebu.

Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia stressed that the public hearings’ objectives were to protect the public interest and maintain affordable fares for all travelers as Bantayan Island is known for its white beaches and continues to be Cebu’s top tourist destination.

She reiterated the public hearings will also promote open communication and transparency, assisting in the establishment of reasonable and compliant fare rates.

The current ship fare ranges from P300 to P359 for the trip from Hagnaya to Santa Fe for a one-way ticket.

Currently, Island Shipping and Super Shuttle operator Asian Marine Transport Corp. are the primary companies operating the Hagnaya-Santa Fe route.

Meantime, MARINA-7 reaffirmed its mandate to regulate third-class passenger rates for domestic travel, such as the ones plying the Hagnaya-Santa Fe route.

To recall, Garcia met with MARINA-7 regional director Annabel Llagas, Santa Fe Mayor Ithamar Espinosa, Madridejos Mayor Romeo Villaceran, Vice Mayor Vincent Villacrucis with some municipal councilors and Super Shuttle owner Paul Rodriquez.

Llagas committed to organizing public hearings to involve all stakeholders, including shipping operators and local government officials from Bantayan Island, who initially raised the issue.