Questionable project

The project was born of hope, the aspiration that the shortage of precious water — that commodity which in limited supply brings suffering and despair — will be a thing of the past.

That dream sprung from the development of a new water source to meet the increasing demand with the construction of the P12-billion New Centennial Water Source-Kaliwa Dam Project for the Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System (MWSS).

The project hopes to benefit the millions of Metro Manila residents who have been reeling from water shortages year in and year out.

As expected, such a huge and ambitious project will spawn opposition from various groups bent on trying to stall its construction.

Some local folks fear the Kaliwa Dam Project would inundate their village; others believe the dam violates legal processes, is destructive to the environment, and is against the country’s national interest.

Some are convinced the plan will not address the problem of water supply but instead make conditions worse for the localities. Various experts on water resources offered alternative water solutions that are practical, long-term, and more sustainable.

Whatever doubts and multiple questions were raised, the MWSS was able to sufficiently address them. Consultations and in-depth dialogues were conducted.

The national government, through the MWSS, took bold and decisive action to ensure the swift implementation of this long-overdue project.

MWSS assured that all legal, financial, environmental and technical issues had been addressed in strict compliance with Philippine laws, rules and regulations, as well as the Guidelines for Official Development Assistance Projects. MWSS is resolved to provide all necessary resources for the completion of the Kaliwa Dam project, keeping in view the growing water scarcity in Metro Manila.

To make a long story short, amid all the troubles, the project hurdled it all.

But for the United Filipino Consumer and Commuters–Water for All Refund Movement (UFCC-WARM), this was far from the truth.

Now, assurances will not suffice. The problem emanated from the inside.

Apparently, laws were violated, regulations were set aside, and former and current officers of the MWSS were allegedly directly involved.

UFCC-WARM national president Rodolfo “RJ” Javellana Jr. described the outrageous wrongdoing as “the biggest anomaly” in the history of MWSS.

Recently, Javellana’s group filed charges against incumbent and former officials of the MWSS before the Office of the Ombudsman in connection with the construction of the New Centennial Water Source–Kaliwa Dam Project.

Among the respondents are incumbent MWSS Administrator Leonor Cleofas, MWSS Deputy Administrators Jose Dorado Jr. and Walter Patrosa, and members of the 2018 bids and awards committee Annabella Altuna, Jocelyn Toledo, Ronald Abrigo and Ramon Fabul.

In its 10-page complaint affidavit, the UFCC-WARM alleged there were irregularities surrounding the multi-billion-peso project that the MWSS awarded to foreign contractor, China Energy and Engineering Corporation (CEEC), in July 2018.

Javellana said the transaction entered into by the MWSS and CEEC was “grossly disadvantageous” to the Philippine government and “prejudicial” to the interest of the consumers.

He pointed out that CEEC bagged the contract allegedly under questionable circumstances, from the bidding stage up to the time the project was awarded.

The claims are the hardest charges that the prime mover, the MWSS, has had to face.

Fears are that this will put all hopes to rest.