Marines begin aviation supported training

The Philippine Marine Corps (PMC) has begun conducting a month-long joint and combined training exercises with the United States Marine Corps (USMC) this month.

The bilateral training dubbed “Marine Aviation Support Activity 2024” or MASA 2024 is included in this year’s Philippines-US Mutual Defense Board activities.

The Philippine Air Force (PAF), Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) and Naval Air Wing (NAW) will also join the MASA 2024 which started on 1 June until 30 June.

The MASA exercises aim to enhance the capabilities of both countries’ combined forces in conducting aviation-supported operations and develop proficiency in combined marine air-ground operations.

At least 764 Filipino soldiers will join a series of exercises while the US forces have deployed a total of 2,017 participants for the training.

The PMC recently concluded a month-long Archipelagic Coastal Defense Continuum 24.3 (ACDC 24.3) at the 1st Marine Brigade Headquarters, Barira, and the 6th Division Training School, Philippine Army, Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao del Norte province.