GTBA slates 2nd Travel Sale Expo

Globetrotters looking for affordable tour packages yet memorable travel experiences are set to benefit at the 2nd Travel Sale Expo, slated to run on 27-29 September 2024 at the SM Megamall Megatrade Hall.

The upcoming travel expo comes after its last year’s successful debut, carefully presented by the Global Tourism Business Association (GTBA).

The yearly Travel Sale Expo brings together the country’s biggest and most prominent names in the airline, accommodation, travel, and tours sectors, with many discounted rates and promos.

GTBA president Michelle Taylan said exhibitors are getting ready to offer packages on new emerging spots like Vietnam and Pakistan and drop prices on twin and tri-city tours.

Since last year, the association has also been actively promoting golf tourism, with tournaments organized in the Philippines and abroad, which is why visitors can expect golf packages at the expo.

“There is a lot to look forward to with the Travel Sale Expo as always, since it’s a chance to score bargain deals. As we always say, travel is life, that’s why we’re inviting everyone to come to check out the expo,” Taylan said.

Aside from the numerous exhibitor booths, the Travel Sale Expo will also have fashion shows and games in which visitors can win exciting prizes.

The Travel Sale Expo 2024 was officially announced last December, with Tourism Secretary Christina Garcia Frasco as guest of honor together with various dignitaries.

The GTBA, as a non-profit national travel association with international members, has been commended by both the government and private sector partners for its role in professionalizing tourism businesses and contributing to the development of the travel industry.

“We continue to work with the Department of Tourism, local government units, and private stakeholders to uplift our industry and the standards in tourism and travel. The annual Travel Sale Expo is just one of our many initiatives that everyone can look forward to,” according to Taylan.