Go pushes for local health infrastructure

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go’s Malasakit Team attended the groundbreaking ceremony for the new Super Health Center in Barangay Poblacion in Mahayag, Zamboanga del Sur, on Tuesday, 28 May.

In a message, Go emphasized the critical importance of investing in local health infrastructure to ensure quality healthcare services are accessible to all Filipinos.

He highlighted that such investments are vital for improving public health and addressing the community’s healthcare needs.

“Building robust health infrastructure is crucial for providing accessible and quality healthcare to our citizens,” he stated. “The Super Health Center will play a significant role in achieving this goal.”

The new facility is part of the senator’s ongoing efforts to enhance the country’s healthcare system. As chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, Go reiterated his commitment to supporting initiatives that improve healthcare services, particularly for underserved areas.

“The establishment of the Super Health Center is a step towards ensuring that medical services are within reach for everyone, especially those in remote and rural areas,” Senator Go added. “Our goal is to ensure that no Filipino is left behind when receiving proper healthcare.”

The groundbreaking ceremony was attended by local officials, including Mayor Manuel Saladaga, Vice Mayor Lester Espina, and town councilors, among others, and barangay health workers, who expressed their support for the project and acknowledged the senator’s continuous efforts in advancing healthcare infrastructure in the community.

As chair of the Senate Health Committee, Go, represented by Philip Salvador and his Malasakit Team, recognized the necessity of fostering a healthy workforce, which is essential for sustainable business growth, during the Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry Quezon City General Membership Meeting on Wednesday, 29 May.

Also on the same day, Go supported displaced workers from various barangays in Muntinlupa City, severely affected by economic challenges, in collaboration with Councilor Raul Corro.