Filinvest's flagship project achieves 8-M safe man-hours

In an industry where safety is paramount, achieving significant milestones is not just a cause for celebration; it is a testament to the dedication and commitment of every individual involved. Filinvest’s flagship power project, the FDC Misamis Power Corporation 3x135 MW Baseload Thermal Power Plant in Villanueva, Misamis Oriental, a leading energy player in the Mindanao region, reached a remarkable feat, clocking in 8 million safe man-hours without any lost-time incidents since its commercial operations in 2016.

“This momentous achievement is the result of our relentless focus on safety measures, rigorous training, and our culture that prioritizes the well-being of our workforce. It proves Filinvest’s unwavering commitment to ensuring that every employee returns home safely at the end of the day,” underscored Juan Eugenio L. Roxas, President and CEO of Filinvest’s power arm, FDC Utilities, Inc. and subsidiary, FDC Misamis.

FDC Misamis has also formally received its ISO 45001:2018 certification from TUV SUD PSB Philippines Inc., adding another feather in its cap and further solidifying its dedication to occupational health and safety management systems. This international standard recognizes organizations that demonstrate effective processes for identifying, controlling, and reducing risks in the workplace.

“The ISO 45001:2018 certification is not merely a badge of honor; it signifies our proactive approach towards maintaining a safe and healthy work environment, complying with legal and regulatory requirements, and continually improving our safety performance,” said Roxas.

The safety celebration, held at FDC Misamis’ power plant site, was more than just an acknowledgment of milestones; it was a moment of reflection, gratitude, and motivation for all employees. It highlighted the importance of collective effort, constant vigilance, and adherence to safety protocols.

During the event, Roxas commended the dedication and hard work of employees at all levels. He emphasized that safety is not just a goal to achieve but a value to uphold every single day.

Employees were also recognized for their contributions to maintaining a safe workplace. Educational and fun activities related to safety practices were held, and appreciation was presented to individuals and teams who have demonstrated outstanding commitment to safety.

Looking ahead, FDC Misamis remains steadfast in its commitment to maintaining the highest safety standards. With the support of its workforce and the guidance of ISO 45001:2018, the company aims to continue its journey towards even greater safety milestones, ensuring that everyone goes home safely every day.