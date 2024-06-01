DMW vows OFWs won’t be left alone

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) on Saturday assured two overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) on death row in Brunei of the government’s continuing support.

DMW Secretary Hans Leo J. Cacdac reported to President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. that he was able to meet with OFWs Edgar Puzon and Cyrile Tagapan on 29 May at the Maraburong Prison Facility 1 in Keriam, Tutong District in Brunei Darussalam.

“I conveyed the message of the President to our two ‘kababayan’ of his support and continuing prayers for them,” Cacdac said.

“Both expressed their deepest thanks to the President,” he added.

Puzon was convicted of the murder of a fellow OFW in 2005, while Tagapan has been serving his sentence since 2016 for the murder of a Bruneian national and for arson and theft.

Puzon’s sentence was commuted to life imprisonment. Cacdac said that Puzon hopes to be granted an early release as he turns 70 in January next year.

The DMW has provided financial assistance to both Puzon and Tagapan from the department’s Agarang Kalinga at Saklolo para sa mga OFW na Nangangailangan, or AKSYON Fund, for the hiring of a lawyer to file their pleas for pardon and clemency from His Majesty, The Sultan of Brunei.

Sole Pinoy lawyer

During the prison visit, Cacdac was joined by lawyer Czar Calabazaron from Rudi Lee, Annie Kon and Associates, the only Filipino practicing law in Brunei.

Calabarzon’s firm had filed the pleas for clemency for Puzon and Tagapan with the Attorney General’s Chambers and the Privy Council of the Prime Minister’s Office.

The DMW also helped fund Puzon’s daughter’s compassionate visit in February this year. Cacdac assured Puzon the department would support future compassionate visits as well.

The DMW is facilitating a similar compassionate visit in early June for OFW Tagapan by his sister and two minor children.