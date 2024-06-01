Dance, dance in this AI revolution

The sense of pent-up foreboding and constantly anticipated redemption reflected back in real life about how the automation revolution has liberated humans from boredom and repetition.

The onstage conversation turned to an invitation to explore an island populated by AI-generated, bizarre holograpic sculptures morphing to a flurry of synthetic beats and busting a move.

A capsule suddenly materialized. Through the haze of radioactive waste and psychedelic spice one could see a legion stir: a slow club crowd gradually transformed by a staple DJ set to an orgy.

Outside the bubble, the woman’s non-conformist dance refused to sway, no matter the lure of the tribe’s forward-flowing and funky bass lines as an appeal to partake in the ritual.

But to resist the trance of 80s synth pop was a moot point as the groove gradually flowed into her circuitry. All it took to surrender was to slip into the bubble and join the club.

It was a powwow discotheque bound by a set of rules where there are no rules. They didn’t eat weird stuff, but they strutted, pranced and rolled the way you might in the great scramble to scratch a maddening itch you can’t reach, or when you ate something spicy.

“Una Isla” uses the wisdom of dance to show how cultures are conquered. It’s advanced yet primal in the way it is, against the vagaries of time, constantly grounded on the concept of adaptation and survival.