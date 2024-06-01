4 CL insurgents surrender

SAN FERNANDO, Pampanga ­— Four members of communist terrorist groups (CTGs) surrendered to authorities in Central Luzon.

According to Police Regional Office 3 (PRO3) Director Police Brigadier General Jose Hidalgo Jr, the four surrenderers consist of two active members and two former members who surrendered in the past few days. He added that the four want to go back to society and pledge their allegiance to the Philippine government.

Hidalgo identified the surrenderers as “Ka Rome” a former member of the KLG Narciso Command, who surrendered a Smith & Wesson .22 caliber revolver with a defaced serial number, six .22mm live ammunition, and one 40mm round; Ka Ken,” a former CTG member under Lucio De Guzman, who surrendered a .38 caliber revolver with no serial number and three live rounds; “Ka Cor” and “Ka Weng,” both members of Anak Pawis.

Hidalgo urged the remaining members of these groups to lay down their arms and take advantage of the government’s Enhanced Comprehensive Local Integration Program (E-CLIP) benefits.

“The Philippine National Police and the Armed Forces of the Philippines continue to encourage all remaining supporters of the Communist Party of the Philippines/New People’s Army to return to the government fold and unite for a terrorism-free nation,” he said.