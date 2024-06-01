3,155 pass CPA board exam

A total of 3,155 passed the May 2024 Certified Public Accountant Licensure Exam (CPALE), the Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announced Friday night.

The PRC Board of Accountancy said that 3,155 out of the 10,421 aspiring accountants successfully passed the CPALE conducted from 26 to 28 May in Metro Manila, Baguio, Butuan, Cagayan de Oro, Calapan, Cebu, Davao, Iloilo, Koronadal, Legazpi, Lucena, Pagadian, Palawan, Pampanga, Rosalaes, Tacloban, Tuguegarao, and Zamboanga.

Nicole Agoy Gonzales from the University of the Cordilleras and Hazel Ann Concepcion Sera from the Polytechnic University of the Philippines (PUP)-Sta. Mesa both got the highest scores, 90.83 percent.

Other examinees who topped the May 2024 CPALE are:

* Joseph Camacho Mag-aso Jr. - Binalbagan Catholic College (90.50)

* Shawn Luther So Chan - De La Salle University (DLSU)-Manila (90.17)

* Trisha Tan Huang - DLSU-Manila (90.17)

* Daniel Cartil Terencio - PUP-Sta. Mesa (90.17)

* Genisse Bernadette Tumambing Betita - DLSU-Manila (90)

* Marjolyn Golocino Estrada - Kingfisher School of Business and Finance (89.83)

* John Paul Morajes Fadrilan - PUP-Sta. Mesa (89.83)

* Alssa Abeleda Quinones - Technological Institute of The Technology-Manila (89.83)

* Mae Pearl Cereneo Secura - University of San Jose-Recoletos (89.83)

* Abdel-Nasher Sarail Tanggor - Mindanao State University-Ilagan Institute of Technology (89.67)

* Norhannah Khalid Tanoga - Mindanao State University-Marawi City (89.67)

* Alexis John Inocentes Olanolan - University of Mindanao-Davao City (89.50)

* Clark Peter Balolot Castillo - University of San Jose-Recoletos (89.33)

* Victor Nunez Cayago - Universidad de Dagupan (89.17)

* Rustom Dipaling Lamosao - Notre Dame University (89.17)

* Micolai Kate Tadeo Odronia - University of the Philippines-Diliman (89.17)