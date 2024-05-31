The power of a Punched battery

Motolite just made its tropicalized automotive batteries more reliable than ever with its shift to the state-of-the-art Punched Grid Technology, resulting in a 45-percent average increase in its products’ life cycle.

Already made with the Philippine weather and road conditions particularly in mind using German technology, Motolite batteries can now further withstand the rigors of daily driving even under extreme heat and on bumpy roads with its adoption of the punched grid technology.

Developed in Germany years ago, Punched Grid creates positive plates by punching the grid design into a sheet of lead, promoting a more efficient use of materials, enhanced conductivity, increased durability, and longer battery cycle life.

Motolite, the most trusted battery brand in the Philippines, is now the first to locally produce punched grids, consistent with its commitment to continuously look for ways to improve its products through the latest and greatest innovations in battery manufacturing technology.

Enhanced conductivity

Compared to the Expanded Grid technology, which is currently the norm for most automotive battery manufacturers, the plates using Punched Grid technology that was designed by Motolite’s engineers utilizing the latest multiphysics simulation software have 24 percent higher conductivity versus previous designs, facilitating better electrical flow through the plates.

Batteries using Punched Grid plates can better meet the increasing power demands of modern automobiles. They also deliver more reliable engine start-ups and a more dependable user experience.

The Punched Grid technology improves on Expanded Grid technology by producing plates with a unique wire layout with strategically integrated reinforcing wires and borders.

Expanded grid plates experience tensile stress all along the stretched wires, while Punched Grid plates only experience stress along sheared areas.

The result: plates that are more corrosion-resistant and less likely to form short circuits, and are more durable overall.