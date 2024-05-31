SMIC recognized anew

Hong Kong-based magazine Alpha Southeast Asia recognized SM Investments Corp. as the best company in the Philippines with the Strongest Adherence to Corporate Governance in its 14th Institutional Investor Corporate Awards.

This marked SM’s 9th win in the said category after being voted by 586 investors and analysts across the Southeast Asian region, as well as in US and Europe.

“At SM, we uphold the highest standards of corporate governance in keeping with our commitment to attain shared value for our stakeholders — toward responsible and sustainable development for the communities we serve,” said SM Investments president and CEO Frederic DyBuncio.

SM Investments was also among the Top 5 best performing companies in the categories of Most Organized Investor Relations, its 13th win, and Best Strategic CSR.

The Alpha Southeast Asia poll included fund managers with investment interests in Southeast Asia, large institutional investors, insurance companies, pension funds, funds of hedge funds, private banks, equity and fixed income brokers as well as buy and sell-side analysts.