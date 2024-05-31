Send more books

Recent international student assessments have highlighted areas where Filipino students can strengthen their skills and knowledge in reading comprehension, mathematics and science.

The results from these assessments provide insights for social good initiatives to develop targeted support programs to empower students to gain subject knowledge and cultivate critical thinking skills essential for tackling real-world challenges.

Recognizing the importance of providing access to quality educational resources, SM Foundation and Phoenix Publishing House recently joined forces with the Philippine Institute of Certified Public Accountants to turn over more than 21,000 books to Batasan Hills National High School, one of the most populated public high schools in the country.

This aligns with the recent successful collaboration between SM Foundation and Phoenix Publishing House under the Pages for Progress initiative.

This donation to one of the largest public high schools in the Philippines will directly benefit thousands of junior and senior high school students by providing them with core curriculum materials in English, Math, science, and other subjects.

The initiative aims to foster a conducive learning environment and support their academic growth and competencies by equipping the students with essential learning materials.

The recent collaboration for social good is one of the many initiatives that aim to continue the foundation’s mission to empower the next generation of Filipinos through education.