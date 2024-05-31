Pinoy fishermen urged to defy China

Filipino fishermen were urged Friday to continue fishing in the West Philippine Sea (WPS) amid threats by China to detain “trespassers” in waters it claims are its own.

The non-governmental organization Atin Ito, which recently held a convoy at the WPS, said Filipinos must insist on their right to fish in waters declared part of the Philippines’ exclusive economic zone (EEZ).

Atin Ito convenor Fr. Edicio “Ed” Dela Torre said people are already tired of typical activism and are now open to other means to push advocacies.

Running priest Fr. Robert Reyes, also a co-convenor of Atin Ito, said he was persuaded by Ronald Llamas to consider diverting his energy from running on land to swimming for his WPS advocacy.

Fr. Reyes stressed that the government cannot overcome China militarily or employing armed forces.

The activist priest has organized two weeks ago the “Bandera Run,” involving some 300 people running with the Philippine flag.

On 12 June 2024, Fr. Reyes is planning to conduct a “run on land and sea.”

Fr. Dela Torre said that the issue at hand was not a particular incident that happened, but rather a battle of narratives involving the West Philippine Sea.

“In fact, in the early stages, we were already preparing,” he said.

Fr. Dela Torre said that China does not believe that not all the protest actions were civilian-backed.

“The dilemma in the Philippines is that if there is a change in government, the people would also change. Why don’t we launch a ‘payaw’ for small fisherfolk?” Dela Torre asked.

Fr. Dela Torre also hit those who he said were destroying corals, the breeding ground for fish and other sea creatures, without referring to China.

He advised Filipino fishermen to just “fish, fish, and fish and at the same [time move for] peace, peace, peace in the West Philippine Sea.”

He also urged the Philippine Coast Guard to continue defending the West Philippine Sea and ensuring the safety of Filipino fishermen.