Phl Air Force ‘all set’ for Australian-led Pitch Black drills

The Philippine Air Force (PAF) is “all set” to join the upcoming “Pitch Black” drills to be hosted by the Royal Australian Air Force in Darwin, Northern Australia next month.

“We’ve already pre-determined the participants to be involved, we’ve already planned the deployments, the routes of our aircraft going to northern Australia,” Castillo said in a recent ambush interview with the DAILY TRIBUNE.

The Pitch Black Exercise is anticipated from 12 June until 2 August.

Castillo also noted that the PAF will hold a second edition of the Cope Thunder exercise this year with their counterparts from the United States, preluding the Pitch Black Exercise.

“The focus will be on the training for large force deployment, in preparation for Pitch Black,” she noted.

Castillo said the PAF is expected to deploy around four to six FA-50 fighter jets and one C-130 medium transport aircraft “to transport“ ground personnel and support equipment needed for the exercises.

An estimated 200 Air Force personnel are expected to join the Australian-led multilateral Pitch Black exercise, which aims to further enhance regional security, through multi-national interoperability.