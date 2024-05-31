One good thing at a time

That’s right. The best beverage of all — water. The need to drink water can never be over-emphasized. Many of us go about our life without realizing that we have not had enough water to drink. The result — dehydration. This bears repeating. Dehydration can lead to serious health problems. It may even result in the loss of a life.

Drink one full glass of lukewarm water every waking hour. And if you have to relieve yourself at night, make sure that you drink a few sips of water before going back to bed.

Have a jug of water beside you all day at work (whether you are doing virtual work or face to face).

When you are at a restaurant it is alright to order your beverage of choice. But remember, for every cup of coffee or tea, or glass of juice or wine, give yourself the equivalent amount in water. Mixed beverages can cause dehydration. So, do not hesitate to drink up.

The more water you drink, the better the elimination process of your body. You will never be constipated nor have a poor complexion.

Green juice

Start your day with a power-packed enzyme drink. You can juice any fruit or vegetable you like. However, green juice is the choice of health experts.

Try any combination of any of these:

Sprouts/Microgreens

Kale

Green leafy lettuce

Singkamas

Sayote

Celery

Green apple

You will develop a taste for this sugar-free, natural drink.

Get moving

Just stay active. Never stay seated beyond 20 minutes. Get up, move around for five minutes then sit down again.

Blood that stays pooled in your buttocks while seated impedes circulation to your legs. This is why you need to get up.

You can do sit ups and squats while you are in a standing position. Try for 10 squats each time. Not only will this strengthen and tone your legs and buttocks, it will also exercise your knees.

This is the simplest way to gain more mobility.

Stress-buster

Walk away from the stressful situation. When you feel that the situation is getting out of hand, walk away. When the discussion is getting heated up, step outside.

All it takes is the will to tell yourself that you do not want to be a part of the drama. Will it, and do it.

While walking away, repeat affirmations to calm you like, “Don’t worry. All will be well.”

Smile

Practice smiling each day. As adults, we forget to smile. Remember that you were once a child who used to smile so spontaneously.

Allow more spontaneity into your life. Start by smiling more often. Then, watch the positive changes surrounding your life. And there will be many.

Beauty ritual for today: VCO Rub

Get a generous portion of virgin coconut oil. Rub it all over your body — from head to toe.

Scalp:

Massage it into your scalp. Get a towel and pour hot water on it. Squeeze most of the water out. Let it cool a bit. While still warm, wrap the towel around your hair. Keep it on for 10 minutes. Shampoo immediately after.

Body: Rub the oil all over your body. Leave on for 10 minutes.

Get a towel to remove the excess oil before taking a warm shower.

Affirmation: “I am beautiful.”

Love and Light.

Rinse with cool water.