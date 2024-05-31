On her birthday, Marcos says Sara an ‘inspiration’

SINGAPORE — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. conveyed his warm wishes to Vice President and Education Secretary Sara Duterte as she celebrated her 46th birthday on Friday.

The Chief Executive greeted VP Duterte in a Facebook post while in Singapore for his keynote address at the 2024 IISS Shangri-La Dialogue.

Duterte, Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin and Agrarian Reform Secretary Conrado Estrella III currently serve as the country’s caretakers while the President is on a working visit.

In the social media post, the President praised Vice President Duterte’s dedication and passion for the nation and highlighted her hard work as an inspiration to the youth and educators across the country.

“Happy Birthday, Inday Sara! Your hard work and love for our country inspire our youth and teachers,” Marcos wrote on Facebook. “Let’s continue this for a strong education under the New Philippines.”

Marcos’ greetings came amid the Vice President’s father, former President Rodrigo Duterte, accusing the government of “stifling peaceful dissent” by prohibiting the Maisug protest in Tacloban City on 25 May.

Tacloban City Mayor Alfred Romualdez refuted the charges, saying they had to cancel the event due to typhoon “Aghon.”

After the Vice President’s father also called Marcos “bangag” or high on drugs, the President quipped it must have been the fentanyl affecting Duterte.

First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos then expressed dislike for Sara for allegedly laughing on her father’s “bangag” quote. Nonetheles, the President has kept the Vice President in his Cabinet.