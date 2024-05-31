Nuke plan stirs with new body

The government indicated its firm resolve towards resuming a long-stalled nuclear energy program with the Department of Energy’s forming of a Nuclear Energy Division.

The unit will be tasked with spearheading the government’s thrust to develop nuclear energy as a viable source of affordable and reliable power.

The energy department’s website indicated the setting up of a new division was approved by the Department of Budget and Management as early as 16 May.

The Nuclear Energy Division was established in compliance with Executive Order (EO) 116 issued on 24 July 2022, EO 164 issued on 28 February 2022, and House Resolution No. 134 issued on 8 August 2023.

Sector sentinels

These official documents mandate the DoE to create an Office of Nuclear Energy with at least 10 plantilla positions.

This office is mandated with promoting, formulating, and implementing plans and programs to further the utilization of nuclear energy within the country.

The newly established Nuclear Energy Division will operate under the supervision of the Energy Utilization Management Bureau, headed by director Patrick Aquino. This division will report directly to Undersecretary Sharon S. Garin.

Garin had earlier disclosed that a National Roadmap for Nuclear Power is currently being developed. This roadmap is aimed at creating a well-structured nuclear policy that would enable seamless integration of nuclear power into the main grid by 2032.

The government has long been exploring nuclear power as a viable energy source in line with the global push to reduce fossil fuel use due to its hazardous carbon emissions.

Nuclear energy can also potentially energize small islands by putting up small modular nuclear power plants, especially in areas not yet connected to the main grid.

From the private sector, the Manila Electric Co. (Meralco) has been one of the entities actively pursuing nuclear energy development; it even hopes to see an operational power plant in the country by 2028 or before the conclusion of the Marcos administration.

Meralco recently concluded its pre-feasibility study on local nuclear power development, which nominated five particular areas, prompting the company to launch a deeper and more formal study.

The company now moves forward by launching more comprehensive analyses, including financial safety evaluations, and site-specific considerations for the installation of micro modular reactors.