New batch of OFWs from Israel returned home safely

Another group of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) successfully returned to the Philippines from Israel on Thursday afternoon, 30 May. They arrived at Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 3 via Etihad Airways flight EY424 from Abu Dhabi.

According to the OWWA representatives, a total of 32 OFWs from Israel availed the government's voluntary repatriation program.

OWWA stated that since the conflict between Israel and Hamas began in October last year, a total of 927 OFWs have already been repatriated to the country by the government.

Aside from financial assistance, the agency also offered food, transportation, and hotel accommodations to compatriots returning to their home provinces.

The OWWA also assured the public that the government will continue to help Filipino workers abroad, ensuring their safe return to the country.