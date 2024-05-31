NATO mulls letting Ukraine hit Russia

Ukraine’s allies may allow Kyiv to use the weapons they supplied to hit targets within Russia.

That possibility is reportedly to be discussed at a two-day meeting of North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) foreign minister in Prague, Czech Republic on Thursday with the realization that they are hampering Kyiv’s ability to defend itself from Russian missile attacks.

Ukraine has been pressing its supporters — chiefly the United States — to allow it to use the longer-range weaponry they supply to hit targets inside Russia.

The United States (US) and Germany have so far refused to permit Kyiv to strike over the border out of fear that it could drag them closer to direct conflict with Moscow.

NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said repeatedly it was time for members to reconsider those limits while French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday said Ukraine should be allowed to “neutralize” bases in Russia used to launch strikes.

Those pressing for Ukraine to be given a freer rein say they hope momentum is building for the US and others to change course as Kyiv struggles to stop Russia’s offensive in the Kharkiv region.

Moscow, meanwhile, has reacted strongly — with President Vladimir Putin warning there would be “serious consequences” if Western countries give approval to Ukraine.

The Prague summit aims to come up with a support package that keeps Ukraine satisfied as its hopes of eventual membership remain a distant prospect.

Stoltenberg wants to get alliance members to make clear, multi-year commitments on how much aid they’ll give to Ukraine in the future.