Meralco unit revs up mega data hub

Meralco Energy Inc. (MSERV), a unit of Manila Electric Company (Meralco), is set to power up the largest hyperscale data center of ST Telemedia Global Data Centers Philippines in the country within the third quarter.

The company announced on Friday that the activation of the project in Fairview, Quezon City will promote innovation and drive technological advancement in the digital industry.

“With MSERV as your partner, we go beyond traditional offerings of after-the-meter facilities and electrical works. We also recognize the critical role of energy efficiency in promoting a clean, safe, and sustainable environment for data center facilities.

“We are ready to deliver customized energy efficiency solutions to meet your unique requirements,” MSERV president and CEO Ronald R. Torres said.

MSERV provides quality electrical and energy efficiency solutions to support the digital industry amid the government’s push for the country to become the next hyperscaler hub in the Asia-Pacific region.

Meanwhile, STT GDC Philippines president and CEO Carlo Malana said the hyperscaler is “on track for significant progress by the third quarter of this year and anticipates completing the core structure and energizing power equipment for the data center.”

“This will be a major milestone and demonstrates our ability to deliver on this project,” he said.

In November last year, MSERV was awarded the contract for the supply and installation of key data center electrical equipment such as high voltage gas-insulated switch gears, high voltage oil-immersed transformers, and medium voltage dry type transformers.

STT GDC Philippines is a joint venture among Globe Telecom Inc., Ayala Corporation and Singapore-based ST Telemedia Global Data Centres (STT GDC). It operates data centers strategically located in Metro Manila, Cavite and Davao.