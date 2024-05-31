Max your peso

The Sun Peso Maximizer is back to offer clients a convenient way to access offshore and global investments using their peso assets.

ProIncome, launched by Sun Life Philippines Inc., is a peso-denominated, single-pay investment-linked insurance product that offers annual income payout of 4.50 percent for seven years.

It also provides capital protection, allowing one to get back their full single premium by policy maturity or at the end of the seven-year holding period.

“With the ProIncome, clients can enjoy regular earnings even prior to the maturity of their policy. This will provide them with extra income to address various needs such as growing their wealth while preserving their capital,” Sun Life Philippines chief distribution officer Al Quitangon said.

Moreover, the product also offers life insurance coverage, with a guaranteed benefit of at least 125 percent of the one-time premium payment.

“It’s a complete financial solution. With the life insurance protection component, clients can have peace of mind that no matter what happens, a bright future is guaranteed for their loved ones,” Quitangon added.

The product will be available until 19 June.

Those interested in the ProIncome can experience a convenient application and policy approval through the Guaranteed Insurability Offer, subject to the terms set by Sun Life.