Marcos seeks balance as US-China rivalry tightens grip on Indo-Pacific region

SINGAPORE — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. told China and the United States on Friday to manage their rivalry responsibly to ensure continued stability in the region.

Marcos' remarks came during the 2024 IISS Shangri-la Dialogue here amid the heightened tensions between the US and China, a rivalry that is increasingly impacting Southeast Asia.

"China's determining influence over the security situation and the economic evolution of this region is permanent. At the same time, the stabilizing presence of America is crucial to regional peace. It is never a choice. Both countries are important," Marcos said.

"The continued stability of this region requires China and the United States to manage that rivalry in a responsible manner,'' Marcos added.

Given its position in the South China Sea and proximity to self-ruled Taiwan, the Southeast Asian region is increasingly caught in the middle of the two superpowers' competition for power and influence.

Marcos said tensions between the US and China were destabilising for Southeast Asia, as he called on Washington and Beijing to work harder to resolve disputes.

"Their contest is exacerbating flashpoints and has created new security dilemmas," Marcos said.

Marcos also called on the US and China to take steps to reduce nuclear stockpiles and alleviate the risks of nuclear conflict.

"Pending the total elimination of nuclear weapons, China and the United States have a unique responsibility to undertake concrete measures to reverse the recent increase in nuclear stockpiles and to alleviate the risks of nuclear conflict," Marcos said.

In 2023, the Philippines extended a 2014 agreement to grant the US military access to four additional bases, bringing the total to nine, including two located in the northern part of the country, less than 450 km from Taiwan.

The Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement permits US troops to rotate through these bases and store defense equipment and supplies, a move that has angered Beijing.