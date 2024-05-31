Magnitude 5 quake jolts Davao Occidental town

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) reported that a magnitude 5.0 earthquake hit a municipality in Davao Occidental almost seven in the morning on Thursday.

PHIVOLCS said that the quake occurred at 6:54 a.m., with a depth of 97 kilometers, at a location of 05.56°N, 126.23°E - 075 km S 59° E municipality of Jose Abad Santos.

The quake's origin was tectonic, or due to the sudden movement along faults and plate boundaries.

Instrumental Intensity I was recorded in Kiamba, Malungon, and Glan in Sarangani and the City of Digos in Davao del Sur.

No damage has been recorded, but the seismic bureau warned of possible aftershocks.