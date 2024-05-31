Lyceum halts La Salle’s advance

Lyceum of the Philippines University put De La Salle-Lipa’s two-game winning run to a screeching halt in a 25-19, 25-20 sweep to barge into the win column of the 2024 Shakey’s Girls Volleyball Invitational League Friday at the Arellano University-Taft gym.

The Junior Lady Pirates took advantage of the Green Stallions’ error-filled outing to bounce back from an opening-day loss to Bethel Academy and keep their quarterfinals hopes alive in Pool A.

Philip Gancia fired nine attacks to finish with 10 points while skipper Angelica Cruz got seven points as Lyceum tied Bethel Academy and idle Chiang Kai-shek with identical 1-1 win-loss records.

“We were really disappointed with the result of our first game. But we tried to bounce back and we’re able to limit our errors in this game,” Cruz, who got five of her points from kill blocks, said.

The Junior Lady Pirates kept their distance from sluggish La Salle-Lipa for most of the match and dictated the game’s tempo with timely kills and efficient net defense.

Three straight games took a toll on the Green Stallions, who were moving slower and committed 17 costly errors that snapped their two-game winning run.

Althea Sumague had nine points and Vida Caringal added five for the 2-1 La Salle-Lipa.

Meanwhile, Emilio Aguinaldo College scored an upset over De La Salle-Zobel, 25-23, 25-22, for a 1-1 card in Pool B.

Angel Perez poured eight of her 13 points, built on eight kills and five aces, in the lopsided second set to lead EAC, which tied its victim in the standings.

Florence Domo had eight points while Marinel Ramos got five as the Lady Brigadiers recovered from a 17-25, 17-25 loss to Arellano University last Thursday.

In Pool C, University of Santo Tomas notched its first win at the expense of University of Perpetual Help, 25-23, 25-27, 25-15.

The Junior Tigresses recovered from a three-set loss to Bacolod Tay Tung last Wednesday for a 1-1 slate.

Bacolod Tay Tung kept a firm hold of the lead in Pool C after taking down Kings’ Montessori in a come-from-behind, 24-26, 25-22, 25-23, victory last Thursday.