ISA confers IPOPHL Gold Trailblazer award

For completing the last leg of the Performance Governance System (PGS) in institutionalizing good governance in the agency, the Intellectual Property Office of the Philippines took home the Gold Trailblazer Award given by the Institute for Solidarity in Asia (ISA).

ISA is a non-profit organization that works with national government agencies, local government units, hospitals and schools to implement reforms promoting good governance for better public service delivery.

At the public revalida (confirmation) held by ISA last 30 May, IPOPHL director general Rowel Barba presented IPOPHL’s achievements that align with its breakthrough goal of accelerating transformation towards a knowledge and creative economy.

In particular, the breakthrough goal aims to position the Philippines in the Top 3 in ASEAN in terms of IP-related sub-indicators — Technology Output (Pillar 6) and Creative Output (Pillar 7) Pillars — of the Global Innovation Index (GII) by 2024.

Barba, during the revalida, also highlighted IPOPHL’s programs, projects and initiatives on IP administration, awareness, education, adjudication and enforcement which have led to greater innovative and creative outputs.

The outcomes have helped the country attain its highest scores in the targeted IP-related indicators of the GII and could contribute to pushing its current rank of 56th in the GII to 43rd by 2028, as envisioned in the 2023-2028 Philippine Development Plan.

Moving up in ranking

“Overall, our nation has seen remarkable progress in the GII rankings since 2018. Within the Lower Middle-Income Group of countries, the Philippines has moved from 9th to 4th in 2023. In the broader context of Asia, we have improved from 21st to 16th, and within ASEAN, our rank has risen from 6th to 5th in 2023. The Philippines has also been cited as an innovative performer for the fifth consecutive year.

“This progress underscores the effectiveness of strategies and the significant impact of initiatives on the national innovation ecosystem,” according to Barba.

The IPOPHL chief noted that with the strategic execution of its plans and the support of public and private partners, accomplishments were achieved far and wide and at a greater pace.

IPOPHL, through its Office of Strategic Management, worked with ISA in conducting the PGS program.

The PGS Program provides a holistic and collaborative framework for designing and executing roadmaps for reforms.

The program has four stages: initiation, which focuses on strategy decision; compliance, on strategy execution; proficiency, on monitoring and evaluation; and institutionalization, on achievement of breakthrough results.

“IPOPHL’s journey of traversing the final stage of the governance pathways speaks volumes about its dedication to becoming a better institution and its commitment to the entire nation,” Evaristo Francisco Jr., ISA chief executive officer, said.