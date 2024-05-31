IPOPHL still at the World Trademark Review’s IP Office Innovation Ranking 2024

The Philippines, through the Intellectual Property Office, continues to be recognized for its intellectual property efforts, maintaining its position on the World Trademark Review's IP Office Innovation Ranking for 2024.

In the sixth edition of the report, IPOPHL placed 13th in the ranking of the global trademark news source which surveys offices based on various online metrics and value-add propositions.

It interviewed more than 100 trademark practitioners from 48 jurisdictions for information on non-core tools and services offered by their local trademark office.

The interviews highlighted remarkable commendations on IPOPHL’s “dynamic and innovative” work after the Office “managed the pandemic particularly well” to ensure “IP practice was not adversely affected.”

Also, the IPOPHL was hailed for “doing a good job spreading IP awareness among the public.”

The ranking was also earned for the IPOPHL’s efforts targeted in educational institutions which have led to “more law students becoming interested in the practice of intellectual property.”

Further, the observed outcomes could derive from the aggressive efforts of IPOPHL’s IP Academy over the years.

The IP Academy, the center for IP education, research and professionalization in the country, has been visiting various regions to conduct IP Roadshows.

The activity aims to help bring the interesting world of IP closer to schools and students. Last year, the office also held an IP Career Expo which gathered several graduating students and law students to explore the diverse fields of IP in which they can make a difference with their skills and knowledge.

The IP Academy also created a more fun and engaging learning experience through its IP CIRCLE League, a series of inter-school competitions which includes IP quiz , IP debates, IP advocacy poster, and IP short film competitions.

Director General Rowel S. Barba described such activities as “effective in sparking the youth’s competitive spirit and desire to engage in meaningful discussions.”

On the other hand, the IP Academy regularly conducts the IP Homecoming program, which is a career talk session in various law schools and universities. The event serves as a platform to showcase the success stories of their respective alumni who are engaged in the field of IP.

Graduates and undergraduates can also be part of the IPOPHL Student Internship and Practicum Program where they obtain hands-on experience in IP work through on-the-job training tasks and exposure to IPOPHL’s daily operations for one to two months.

Barba added that “IPOPHL will sustain its efforts to bring IP not just to law students but all types of students and professionals who focus their energies on making ideas come to life, whether in the form of art works, innovations and business products that can make an impact.”