Gilas U18 remains determined

After proving a point in the recent Southeast Asia Basketball Association (SEABA) Qualifiers, the Gilas Women U18 squad simply can’t wait to test the mettle of Syria, Lebanon and Maldives when the 2024 FIBA U18 Women’s Asia Cup in Shenzhen, China takes the spotlight from 24 to 30 June.

Head coach Julie Amos said she wants the girls to have the same fire and intensity that they showed in the recent SEABA qualifiers in their quest for Division A promotion.

The Philippines defeated host Thailand, 103-58, Malaysia, 100-68, and Indonesia, 73-37, in the SEABA Qualifiers last 24 to 26 May for the lone slot to China.

“Winning it all in SEABA means a lot to us. We really wanted to qualify to the FIBA Asia Division B, and for us to be there we have to win against the host country Thailand, Malaysia and Indonesia,” Amos said.

“We prepared every game with a championship game mentality. They worked hard together and played like a solid team in every game. I think that’s one reason why the girls enjoyed playing together because everybody is willing to sacrifice for each other.”

Also competing in the tournament are Samoa, Hong Kong, Iran and Kyrgyzstan.

On paper, Gilas Women looks poised to win the whole Asian tilt and earn a spot in Division A where the likes of China, Japan and Australia play.

But the 2022 FIBA U18 Women’s Asian Championships in India is still fresh in the squad’s memories.

The Philippines missed out on Division A promotion after a heartbreaking 65-66 loss to eventual champion Malaysia in the semifinal.

Gilas Women then salvaged its campaign with an 84–68 in the bronze medal match against the Samoans in the same year for the bronze.

For team consultant Pat Aquino, the key to another magical run is focus.

“It was an impressive run by the girls showing what they are capable of but definitely we have a long way to go,” said Aquino, who calls the shots for the senior women’s team.

“I told them that this is just the start and we have to focus on the next big thing which is to move from Division B to Division A this coming June for the Fiba Asia Cup in China.”