Extort rap readied vs PCG personnel

The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) warned applicants on Friday not to engage with individuals extorting money in exchange for slots in its nationwide recruitment program.

The warning comes after a Coast Guard petty officer third class (PO3), identified as Ibrahim Banota, allegedly attempted to extort P150,000 from an applicant in exchange for guaranteed entry into the service.

The PCG received a report regarding Banota’s activity on 19 May 2024. Five days later, the PCG and the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) Region 9 conducted an entrapment operation that led to Banota’s arrest at the Coast Guard Station Western Tawi-Tawi in Zamboanga City.

“The filing of a case is now underway for a violation under Article 315 of the Revised Penal Code (estafa) and Section IX, A. Grave Offenses, paragraph 24 of National Headquarters-Philippine Coast Guard/Coast Guard Internal Affairs Service (NHQ-PCG/CGLAS) Circular Number 13-19,” the Coast Guard District of Southwestern Mindanao said in a statement.

The PCG encouraged applicants and the public to report any illegal activities related to the nationwide recruitment program to the Coast Guard Human Resource Management Command (CGHRMC) for immediate action.

