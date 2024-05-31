EXCELLENCE IN INNOVATION: MERALCO BAGS INTERNATIONAL AWARDS FOR ITS TRANSFORMATIVE INITIATIVES

Demonstrating its leadership in innovation, Manuel V. Pangilinan-led Manila Electric Company (Meralco) was named as one of the winning companies at the 2024 Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards.

During the awarding ceremony held in Taguig City recently, the power distributor took home three (3) gold, one (1) silver, and one (1) bronze awards in recognition of its outstanding initiatives centered on sustainability, thought leadership, and social media.

Over 1,000 nominations from organizations, including utility companies, across the Asia-Pacific region were considered in this year’s Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, which recognizes innovation in the workplace in 29 markets of the Asia-Pacific region. The Stevie Awards are widely considered to be the world's premier business awards, conferring recognition for achievement in programs such as The International Business Awards for 22 years.

Meralco was bestowed with a Gold Stevie under Building Sustainable Supply Chains category for its “Meralco Supplier Sustainability Scorecard (MS3) Program” which aims to drive and promote sustainability across its value chain. MS3, currently an essential part of Meralco’s vendor accreditation process, provides a comprehensive view of its business partners’ environmental, social, and governance (ESG) performance, incorporating 14 Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) and 131 Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards-aligned criteria. In 2022, Meralco rolled out MS3 to 218 suppliers which collectively constitute 95% of the company’s procurement spend. By yearend, 93% of Meralco’s top supply chain partners fully complied with the company’s sustainability standards.

Under the Most Innovative Facebook Page category, the company took home another Gold Stevie for its campaign “Redefining Meralco’s Facebook Page to Empower and Engage Customers” under the Most Innovative Facebook Page category. In 2023, the distribution utility further enhanced its social media content to cater to customers’ changing behaviors, preferences, and informational needs. The strategy revolved around strengthening trust, while serving customers with a wide range of valuable and useful content.