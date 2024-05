Photos

DOT official receives recognition

LOOK: In her keynote speech, DOT Regional Director Sharlene Zabala Batin showed a video to promote Philippine tourism. She received a plaque of appreciation from GTBA President Michelle Taylan during the B2B Global Travel Exchange and Roadshow Appreciation Night on Thursday night, 30 May 2024, at the Novotel in Araneta City, Cubao, Quezon City. | via Analy Labor