Disruptive impact of healthcare apps

I can’t help but think about the evolution of healthcare apps. There was a pivotal moment over a decade ago that signalled a shift in medical practices: A doctor on YouTube, instead of prescribing traditional tests or medicine, recommended apps to his patients. This practice was considered both revolutionary and controversial, particularly among traditionalists in the field, who viewed it with skepticism as being medically unsafe.

Today, the healthcare app landscape is vast and impactful, deeply influencing how we manage our health and interact with healthcare systems. As of early 2024, there are approximately 350,000-plus healthcare apps available across both Google Play Store and the App Store. This promising market continues to expand, aiming to meet the diverse needs of a global user base.

Notable apps like MyFitnessPal have garnered hundreds of millions of users, demonstrating the significant influence these tools have on daily health routines. In 2023 alone, the health app industry generated a remarkable $3.43 billion in revenue, with platforms such as Noom leading in terms of earnings.

The user base for these apps has also seen impressive growth, reaching 311 million in 2023, driven by an increased focus on health and wellness, particularly in the post-pandemic era where digital solutions are crucial for personal health management.

In the Philippines, the HeyPhil app has become a notable innovator in the HMO industry by integrating AI, thereby earning the IDC award in the Omni experience category across Asia-Pacific and Japan (APJ). Essential during the pandemic, it facilitated online consultations for Philcare members and their dependents, ensuring continuous healthcare access.

The app handled over 10,000 consultations a month, an immense impact on healthcare accessibility and management during a crucial time. This achievement highlights how technology, especially AI-driven applications, can dramatically enhance healthcare services, making them more accessible and efficient.

Despite their widespread adoption and utility, the healthcare app market is characterized by its fragmentation. With hundreds of thousands of apps available, users often face the challenge of navigating through a myriad of choices, each promising different features and benefits. This fragmentation can dilute the user experience and complicates the ability of any single app to maintain a dominant market position.

The integration of apps with patient portals has also shown significant shifts. In 2022, about half of the individuals accessing their online medical records did so using an app, a noticeable increase from previous years. This trend underscores a growing preference for mobile-based health management tools, likely due to their convenience and the comprehensive features they offer, such as appointment reminders, health tracking, and telehealth options.

The market is somewhat fragmented, but the impact of healthcare apps on public health and individual wellness practices is undeniable, marking a significant step forward in the digital transformation of the healthcare industry. What do you think will the next big healthcare app be?