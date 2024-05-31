DICT, Angeles LGU to create digital center

ANGELES City, Pampanga — The city government and the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) is set to establish a digital transformation center in this city.

Mayor Carmelo Lazatin Jr., DICT Secretary Ivan John Uy and Regional Director Antonio Edward Padre signed the memorandum of agreement (MoA) at the Angeles City Library and Information Center last Wednesday.

Under the MoA, the city government implemented a Technology Empowerment for Education, Employment, Entrepreneurship, and Economic Development project, also known as Tech4ED.

Part of the MoA is the donation of the DICT that includes an equipment package consisting of 11 computers for the project, and provides access from the platform of DICT. The department cited that Angeles City is qualified to establish the Tech4ED.

According to DICT, the Tech4ED aims to “harness ICT to bridge the digital divide and alleviate poverty in the unserved and undeserved communities in the Philippines.”

Lazatin expressed his gratitude to the DICT for supporting the city government in implementing the project. He added that the city government will take care of the equipment donated to them, citing that these equipment will be a big help to his constituents.

Present during the MoA signing are City Librarian Erma Manalo, and Angeles City Economic Development and Investment Promotions officer Irish Bonus-Llego.