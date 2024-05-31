DFA chief discusses Law of Sea on the sidelines

SINGAPORE — Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo said he discussed several matters on the Law of Sea with an international lawyer on the sidelines of the IISS Shangri-La Dialogue.

In a social media post, Manalo said he met with Prof. Robert Beckman, an international lawyer, at the National University of Singapore - Center for International Law.

The IISS Shangri-La Dialogue is recognized as Asia's leading defense summit. This unique forum allows ministers to debate the region's most urgent security challenges, engage in significant bilateral discussions, and develop new strategies collaboratively.

"Hopeful that our discussion on #InternationalLaw, inc. the #LawOfTheSea, could pave the way for further collaboration, esp. among the many centers of expertise in our region," Manalo said on X.